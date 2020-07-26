46 warships, boats and submarines, naval aviation aircraft and helicopters and over 4,000 personnel took part in the celebration of the Day of the Russian Navy in St Petersburg.
Opening the parade, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said "the capability of our navy grows constantly."
"This year 40 ships and vessels of different class will enter service, and several days ago six more vessels for the far-sea zone were laid down at Russia's three leading shipyards."
The naval parade included cutting-edge ships of the Russian Navy: the "Mytishchi", a small guided missile ship, various patrol and anti-terror boats, the K-211 "Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy" nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, legendary T-34 tanks, and the BM-13 "Katyushas", deployed on landing boats and two newest survey vessels among other equipment.
The aerial part of the parade consisted of more than 40 aircraft and helicopters, including the Be-200 amphibious aircraft.
The Kremlin has made military modernisation its top priority amid tensions with the West that followed Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Similar parades marking Russia's Navy Day on Sunday took place in the Far Eastern cities of Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsk, Sevastopol in the annexed Crimea, seaport towns of Severomorsk and Baltiysk and the port city of Tartus in Syria.
The modern Russian Fleet was created at the initiative of Peter the Great in the 17th century. However, the tradition to celebrate the Navy Day on the last Sunday of July dates back to the Soviet era, having been established only in 1939.
It was abolished in 1980 but then reinstated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2003.
More No Comment
Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast
Open-air theatre reopens with strict guidelines as restrictions lifted
World's tallest swing officially opens to thrillseekers in China
Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy
Belgian DJ gives silent performance atop Brussels landmark
An artist in Italy has carved this huge portrait of Joe Biden
Universal Studios Japan fully reopens after coronavirus restrictions
Coronavirus: Performers create a drive-in circus in Brazil
Atlanta residents gather to pay tribute to US congressman John Lewis
Assad casts ballot in Syrian parliament election
Paris Plages opens with floating cinema on the Seine
Fire hits 15th-century cathedral in western French city of Nantes
Yangtze river floods prompt massive evacuations in central China
Russia: Thousands protest against arrest of Khabarovsk region governor
Stringent health measures ahead of EU summit on COVID-19 recovery plan
Firefighters battle fire at Nantes cathedral
Beach erosion in Australia leaves residents on edge
Punches and water balloons thrown in Taiwanese parliament melee
Kangaroo caught roaming streets of Florida by police
Spain pays tribute to coronavirus victims and frontline workers