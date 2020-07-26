Cultural highlights across Europe: Where and when to go

Germany

It is the fusion of the visual and the performing arts that visitors can experience at the "State of the Arts" exhibit at the Art and Exhibition Hall in Bonn, Germany.

Video, performance, dance, language and music stimulate all the senses and in some cases, tourists can become part of the work.

The show finishes on August 16.

The Netherlands

Meanwhile in the Netherlands, you can find out more about coronavirus at an exhibition called "Infected!" at the Rijksmuseum Boerhaave in Leiden, Netherlands.

It looks at the balance between health and risks and also between social exclusion and compassion.

It also takes a look at pandemics and epidemics from the past and what science can offer.

It ends on 9 January 2022.

France

Over in Paris at the Pompidou Centre, an exhibition pays tribute to the famous plastic wrap artist couple, Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

Christo died last May during the lockdown, just weeks before the showcase opened.

"Christo et Jeanne-Claude" is available to see until the 19 October 2020.

Russia

Lovers of European drawings from the late 15th to the mid 20th century can enjoy the latest instalment at the Pushkin Art Museum in Moscow.

"From Dürer to Matisse" shows the progression of art over several centuries and the different techniques used during different times.

You have until 01 November 2020 to visit it.