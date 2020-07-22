BREAKING NEWS
A log keeps burning as hail lies on the ground near Susanville, California. July 21, 2020
A log keeps burning as hail lies on the ground near Susanville, California. July 21, 2020   -   Copyright  Josh Edelson/AFP

Fire and hail: Apocalyptic pictures after California blazes

By Natalia Liubchenkova with AFP, AP
Apocalyptic landscapes were captured by photographers in California, USA, where wildfires raging since last week have created their own weather.

A thunderstorm cell mixed with a pyrocumulus ash column from one of the blazes, bringing erratic winds and lightning before evolving into a hail storm.

Josh Edelson/AFP
A tree stump keeps burning as hail covers the ground near Susanville, California, USA. July 21, 2020Josh Edelson/AFP
Josh Edelson/AFP
A charred landscape near Susanville, California. July 21, 2020Josh Edelson/AFP

This is how the area looked before the storm. The fire has affected more than 23 square kilometres in Lassen County since last Friday, threatening almost 200 households. The mandatory evacuation has been ordered by the authorities.

Josh Edelson/AFP
In this long exposure photograph, firefighters mop up hot spots from the Hog fire along highway 36 near Susanville, California. July 20, 2020Josh Edelson/AFP

Two firefighters were injured there while battling another wildfire in the same county - the Gold Fire - at the beginning of the week.

Noah Berger/AP Photo
An air tanker drops retardant near Yreka, California, USA. July 19, 2020Noah Berger/AP Photo
Noah Berger/AP
Flames lick up a hillside near Yreka, California. July 19, 2020Noah Berger/AP

