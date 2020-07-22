Evacuations are underway on the Alaska Peninsula after a huge magnitude-7.8 earthquake rocked the area, triggering a series of tsunami warnings.

The US Geological Survey said in an update that the quake struck around 60 miles (96km) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, at a depth of six miles (9.6km).

It has issued tsunami warnings for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

Photos and videos taken from the town of Homer showed large traffic backlogs on Tuesday evening as people tried to evacuate the area.

One witness, Kelsey Frazier, who said she was staying at a residence on a high ridge away from where any waves could hit, said tsunami sirens were "blaring" as people fled.

"Cars are streaming up Skyline, one after the other outside my window," she wrote.

A post from another witness, Pat Williams Russell, who was on higher ground, showed streams of headlights as people tried to evacuate from areas around the coastline in Homer.

Headlights of evacuation of the Spit in Homer, AK Tsunami warning. 7.8 earthquake in the Aleutian Islands.

In the comments, a user said her family had been camping in the area at the time of the quake and had since evacuated to a relative's house.

She wrote: "Oh my oh my. My sister, her boyfriend and my two nieces were camping down there. They had to drive up to our great grandma’s house."