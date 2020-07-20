BREAKING NEWS
Universal Studios Japan

A film-based theme park in Japan has fully reopened after the coronavirus lockdown.

Universal Studios in Osaka began reopening in June but only to people living in the local region.

Now anyone can visit, including people from the capital Tokyo, where coronavirus cases have been rising.

Visitors are required to wear a face mask and undergo body temperature checks to enter the attraction, as well as keep a proper distance from each other while waiting in line.

