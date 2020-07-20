A film-based theme park in Japan has fully reopened after the coronavirus lockdown.
Universal Studios in Osaka began reopening in June but only to people living in the local region.
Now anyone can visit, including people from the capital Tokyo, where coronavirus cases have been rising.
Visitors are required to wear a face mask and undergo body temperature checks to enter the attraction, as well as keep a proper distance from each other while waiting in line.
More No Comment
Coronavirus: Performers create a drive-in circus in Brazil
Atlanta residents gather to pay tribute to US congressman John Lewis
Assad casts ballot in Syrian parliament election
Paris Plages opens with floating cinema on the Seine
Yangtze river floods prompt massive evacuations in central China
Russia: Thousands protest against arrest of Khabarovsk region governor
Stringent health measures ahead of EU summit on COVID-19 recovery plan
Firefighters battle fire at Nantes cathedral
Beach erosion in Australia leaves residents on edge
Punches and water balloons thrown in Taiwanese parliament melee
Kangaroo caught roaming streets of Florida by police
Spain pays tribute to coronavirus victims and frontline workers
Dozens swim to safety after floods trap cars in Palermo underpass
One-third of Bangladesh underwater due to flooding
Wild West theme park opens in rural Serbia
Floods wreak havoc in northeastern India
Anti-government protesters try to break into Bulgaria's parliament
Greenpeace hangs protest banners on a crane at Notre Dame cathedral
Kenyans march to demand the end of police abuses amid COVID-19 flux
Italy's La Scala opera house reopens with social distancing