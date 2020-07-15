Floods wreak havoc in northeastern India

The swirling grey waters of the Brahmaputra, one of Asia's largest rivers, continued to wreak havoc in northeastern India's Assam state, displacing more than 2 million people, officials said on Tuesday.
Authorities in the state confirmed 77 deaths due to inundation and mudslides since the beginning of the floods late last month and said vast areas were still underwater with 26 of the state's 33 districts badly affected.
Thousands of people were seen taking shelter Tuesday on a raised river embankment after being displaced from their submerged homes in central Assam's Morigaon district,
The Brahmaputra River, which flows through Tibet, India and Bangladesh, burst its banks in Assam late last month, inundating large swathes of the state.
It also triggered mudslides that compounded the woes of the affected villagers.
The floods also inundated most of the Kaziranga National Park, home to the rare one-horned rhino, authorities said Tuesday.
In Pabitora wildlife sanctuary, 35 km east of state-capital Gauhati, an entire one-horned Rhino population of over a hundred were taking shelter on artificially built highlands.
Monsoon rains hit the region from June to September.
The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season.
More No Comment
Greenpeace hangs protest banners on a crane at Notre Dame cathedral
Kenyans march to demand the end of police abuses amid COVID-19 flux
Italy's La Scala opera house reopens with social distancing
Venice's La Fenice opera house reinvents itself for post-lockdown era
Hundreds of drones light up South Korean sky with virus messages
Dozens killed by floods in southern Japan
La Gacilly Photo Festival kicks off with 'Viva Latina!' theme
Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown
Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods
Toronto art fans attend drive-in for socially distant Van Gogh exhibit
London pubs pull first pints after months of lockdown
Prince William enjoys a drink ahead of England pubs reopening
Egypt reopens pyramids after coronavirus shutdown
Protests as German MPs back scrapping coal-fired power plants by 2038
Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region
Locusts in Kenya threaten to cut off food supplies
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law
Banquet in Prague to celebrate the end of the lockdown
Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to Finance Ministry
Taxis block Madrid's streets in protest over low post-lockdown demand