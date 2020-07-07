Italy's La Scala opera house reopens with social distancing

Milan's 842-year-old opera house La Scala reopened last night after a 4-month shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the staff and the audience were provided with face masks as part of the preventative measures required. The venue hosted 600 people, as opposed to the regular capacity of 2,000.
Baritone Simone Piazzoli gave a recital with pianist Beatrice Rana and cellist Mischa Maisky who played the Love Theme from Nuovo Cinema Paradiso as an encore in tribute to Ennio Morricone, who died on Monday.
