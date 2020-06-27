Serbian defence minister tests positive for coronavirus

Serbian defence minister Aleksandar Vulin has tested positive for coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

Vulin does not have symptoms for the virus and will continue to do his job in self-isolation. He was tested after a state secretary in Serbia was hospitalised for COVID-19, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Vulin asks that "all citizens to adhere to the measures" adopted by the government to "prevent the spread, suppress and extinguish COVID-19," the ministry added.

Serbia eased out of its coronavirus lockdown in May and recently has seen cases begin to rise again. The country has recorded 13,565 cases and 265 deaths.

Vulin was in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday this past week where he visited 75 members of the Serbian Army Guard who went on to participate in a Victory Parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Serbian media have reported that other government officials have tested positive for the virus but that President Aleksandar Vučić is fine.

Vučić met with Vladimir Putin during his trip to Russia and with EU leaders in Brussels on Friday night.