Young Hungarians are turning to the army to make a living amid the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Applications have "doubled" since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Major Tamas Durgo, in charge for national recruitment, and the Defence Ministry said some 2,500 requests were submitted last week only.

27-year-old physiotherapist Peter Kamondai had just opened its business activity when coronavirus hit the country.

The fact that his wife was pregnant gave him no choice but to enlist in the military.

"My wife will soon have a baby and confinement has given me no chance to get started," he told news agency AFP on a training ground near Györ, 120 kilometres west of Budapest.

"So what I want now is a stable income from the state," he adds after a combat exercise with a dozen other candidates.

The GDP share for Defence has grown in Hungary under the governments of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, rising from 0.95% in 2012 to 1.21% in 2019.

It was also announced in July that the Hungarian army wanted to open ten new military high schools in the next ten years.

The army was used during the coronavirus outbreak as a back up in hospital operations.

After a medical test, the cadets begin a six-month training course that leads to a possible career as a soldier, engineer, computer scientist, driver or cook within the army.

The Hungarian economy was doing well before the crisis, growing by 4.9% in 2019 and with an unemployment rate close to zero.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis it could contract by 8% this year, or even 10%, in case of a second wave, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Those who are unemployed receive a €200 to €350 monthly wage for a maximum of three months.