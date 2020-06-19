Judo Values: the art of self-control

When it comes to performing at the highest level in judo, self-control is vital. In this episode of Judo Values, four judokas speak about why this core value is so important for their success, not only in sport but also life.

"In judo you have to be able to control yourself at all times, because on some days it might not be going so well. You have to be able to control yourself, restrain yourself, remain respectful and swallow your frustration and continue thinking ahead." Dominic Ressel German Judoka

"I don't feel like I'm special or different to anyone. I'm just Teddy. The values I've learnt on the mat and I apply to my daily life are self-control, courage and the value of transcendence. Judo is a sport with certain rules and a moral code that resembles the education parents give their children. This moral code grows in you overtime, both on the mat and off it. When you follow this, you encounter less problems in life." Teddy Riner French Olympic champion

"To be honest, I am still working on it!"

In 2019 France's Marie-Eve Gahie became World Champion in Tokyo following defeat in the final in Baku in 2018. She took gold at the Grand Prix in Tbilisi and Zagreb in 2018. Other successes include World U18 Champion in 2013 and European Games team gold in 2015.

Gahie says: "It’s a passion, a dream that I am living and I feel lucky to live this experience the way I do. Self-control is about being patient, which is not an easy thing. It’s about taking things upon ourselves and making an effort as to how we react to things.

She sums up by saying: "Self-control is something I had to really learn to master when competing because when I was younger. I used to be very impatient and, to be honest, I am still working on it!"

"I used to be a troublemaker at school and in the neighbourhood. Judo has really changed my life. It taught me to respect myself and to show respect for others. It also gave me a goal - to reach a level where I can become a World Champion." Younis Eyal Jordanian Judoka