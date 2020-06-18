Snaking and swirling in ribbons dancing across the night sky, Northern Lights have long held people's imagination with many travelling long distances to try and spot them.
The stunning light show was captured shining through moving clouds over Thompson in Manitoba, Canada on Tuesday night in a newly-released timelapse video.
The 'aurora borealis' is a natural light phenomenon caused by electrically-charged solar wind particles entering the Earth's atmosphere. They are mostly seen in high-latitude regions around the Arctic Circle.
The Manitoba region is one of the places where the Northern Lights appear most frequently.
The peak for watching the aurora in Thompson is between January and March, but in northern parts of Manitoba especially, they are visible for up to 300 nights of the year.
More No Comment
North Korea blows up its joint liaison office with South Korea
Endangered Galapagos giant tortoises released back into the wild
Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
Researchers use drones to track thousands of turtles in Australia
COVID-19: 'Hug curtain' used in Brazilian nursing homes
Thousands protest police brutality and discrimination in Paris
Toronto graffiti artists "paint the city black" against racism
Hong Kongers sing protest anthem one year after major clashes
A statue of former Belgian King Baudouin defaced with red paint
French police throw handcuffs away in protest at claims of racism
Rabat tramways don face masks to encourage Moroccans to wear them
Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low
Mourners demand justice at George Floyd's funeral
Restaurant in the Netherlands to use robots to help out waiters
Italian tour guides protest lack of economic support
Protesters in Hong Kong mark one year since millions marched
Thousands of mourners pay respects to George Floyd in Houston
Thousands gather for anti-racism protest in Brussels
US Embassy in London surrounded by anti-racism protests
Australia: Great white shark kills surfer off New South Wales coast