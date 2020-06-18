Germany's first MEP of African origin, Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, broke down after claiming she was victimised by police in Brussels.

Herzberger-Fofana, speaking during a debate in the European Parliament on racism, alleged it happened near the Gare du Nord station when she intervened as police were "harassing" some black youths last Tuesday.

She claimed that police turned violent with her after she tried to film their encounter with the youngsters.

“They grabbed my handbag from me, pushed me against the wall, spread my legs and one of the police officers wanted to frisk me," she said. "And they dealt with me in a very humiliating way."

Herzberger-Fofana said police refused to believe she was an MEP despite her efforts to show them several forms of identification.

The 71-year-old received a standing ovation from fellow MEPs and she wiped away tears as she sat down.

It came as the parliament was debating racism and police brutality in Europe on the back of the death of US Africa-American George Floyd.

Also speaking during the debate President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen admitted that there is a lack of diversity within the EU institutions. She also admitted racism is a problem across Europe.

A police spokeswoman from Brussels told Euronews two investigations have been opened into claims she was mistreated and humiliated, an internal one and another by the prosecutor's office.