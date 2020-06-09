Thousands of mourners paid their respects to George Floyd at a public viewing of his casket in Texas.
The viewing was held at Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, the city where Floyd was from originally.
The death of Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 sparked protests throughout the United States and in many cities around the world.
Floyd died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. The police officer has been charged with second-degree murder.
"It’s time out for the oppression of black people. And today is the day," says Joseph Kualls, who went to the church to pay his respects to George Floyd.
People also attended a candlelight vigil at Floyd's former high school in Houston.
Floyd’s funeral will be Tuesday, followed by a burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in suburban Pearland, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.
More No Comment
Protesters in Hong Kong mark one year since millions marched
Thousands gather for anti-racism protest in Brussels
US Embassy in London surrounded by anti-racism protests
Australia: Great white shark kills surfer off New South Wales coast
Mass protests in London over the death of George Floyd
Ceremony honouring the fallen on D-Day in Normandy
Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure
Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free
Thousands march in London to protest George Floyd death
Restaurant puts small greenhouses around tables to prevent COVID-19
Pupils wearing face masks return to school in Singapore
Rome's famous Colosseum reopens to visitors after three month lockdown
Boy with cerebral palsy completes marathon charity walk
Outrage as Israeli police kill autistic Palestinian man
Robots deployed to shopping malls to prevent COVID-19 spread
Artist in Paris highlights pandemic plight with 'fragile' world map
Spain falls silent at start of 10-day mourning for COVID-19 victims
Versailles gets ready to open up the legacy of the Sun King once again
Chefs across Europe are protesting lockdown rules
Hong Kong protests over law to ban ridicule of China's national anthem