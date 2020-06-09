A very rapid decision is needed over whether to remove statues of Belgium's colonial-era king, Leopold II, Brussels' heritage minister has told Euronews.

Pascal Smet was speaking after thousands signed a petition calling for monuments of King Leopold II to be withdrawn.

Leopold II, who reigned from 1865 to 1909, is accused of exploiting what is today the Democratic Republic of the Congo for his personal gain. The focus turned on him after protests over the death of George Floyd in the US spread to Europe.

"I'm going to put a note to the government tomorrow," Smet told Euronews. "You know that the Brussels parliament has asked the Brussels government and since I have heritage, I'm going to propose to the government tomorrow, next week at the latest, a working procedure in order to have this debate very quickly.

"I think we need a debate about it. You know it's a double debate. If you take the statue away, you will forget it, if you leave the statue, you have to contextualise it at the minimum.

"But, on the other hand, we don't place statues of other people who did not good things so that's the debate we do have to have and we will have it because I'm going to propose to the Brussels government a working group about it very soon.

"It has to come very rapidly with conclusions. What are we going to do with the statues of Leopold II in our city? What are we going to do with the street names that we still have on it and how are we going to remember the colonialism in what we did and the errors that have been done by Belgium in the past? How are we going to make that visible in our city? And, for example, I think a kind of memorial of a statue for the decolonisation is something that this city needs."