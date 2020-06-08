Several thousand people filled a large square in front of Brussels' main courthouse on Sunday to protest against racism following the death of George Floyd in the US last Monday.
There were an estimated 10,000 people who demonstrated in Brussels, Belgian media reported, while smaller crowds gathered in the cities of Anvers and Gand, where demonstrators observed a silence of eight minutes and 46 seconds.
It's the length of time that prosecutors say Floyd was pinned by the neck under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before he died.
Clashes between police and protesters in Brussels broke out later in the day but the early demonstrations were peaceful.
Some protesters in Brussels climbed and defaced the statue of colonial King Leopold II whose rule oversaw the deaths of millions of people.
Many protesters wore masks, though experts have recently raised concerns about the lack of social distancing, stating that protests could fuel a second wave of coronavirus infections.
More No Comment
US Embassy in London surrounded by anti-racism protests
Australia: Great white shark kills surfer off New South Wales coast
Mass protests in London over the death of George Floyd
Ceremony honouring the fallen on D-Day in Normandy
Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure
Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free
Thousands march in London to protest George Floyd death
Restaurant puts small greenhouses around tables to prevent COVID-19
Pupils wearing face masks return to school in Singapore
Rome's famous Colosseum reopens to visitors after three month lockdown
Boy with cerebral palsy completes marathon charity walk
Outrage as Israeli police kill autistic Palestinian man
Robots deployed to shopping malls to prevent COVID-19 spread
Artist in Paris highlights pandemic plight with 'fragile' world map
Spain falls silent at start of 10-day mourning for COVID-19 victims
Versailles gets ready to open up the legacy of the Sun King once again
Chefs across Europe are protesting lockdown rules
Hong Kong protests over law to ban ridicule of China's national anthem
Italy's archaeological site Pompeii reopens - but with restrictions
Swarms of desert locusts tear through Rajasthan in northern India