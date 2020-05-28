A Euronews poll has found that support for leaders in Germany, which has a relatively low death toll from COVID-19, remains high. In France, however, people view their government's handling of the crisis as poor.

The poll, carried out by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, focussed on Germany, France and Italy, and involved 1,500 participants from each of the three EU countries.

More than seven out of ten Germans view Merkel's performance positively. While a substantial majority of Italians either approve or strongly approve of Conte's leadership. Almost half of the people in France disapprove of Macron's handling of the pandemic, with only 6 percent strongly approving.

Results showed that both the French and the Italians also admire Merkel's approach.

Despite the high death toll in Italy, a slim majority said they were more concerned about the economic impact of the crisis.

Sixty per cent of Germans are more preoccupied with their health than by the economy. In France, that figure is 69 per cent.

In all three countries, roughly a third of people strongly agreed that national borders were crucial for maintaining their nation's security. Only between 8 and 12 percent disagreed.

The poll has given much for governments to reflect on as they cautiously ease restrictions and prepare for the possibility of a second wave of infections.