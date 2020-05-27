Chefs in Riga protested against Latvia's continued shuttering of restaurants on Tuesday during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dubbed the ‘pot revolution’, demonstrators are targetting the government`'s policy on subsidies for tourism and the catering industry that have been hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.
Chefs are urging their colleagues to rattle their kitchen pots and pans with spoons each day at 6 pm until their demands are met.
In Madrid, nearly two hundred chefs, some of them with a Michelin Star, gathered this Tuesday in front of the Spanish parliament to highlight the importance of the restaurant and hospitality sector in the Spanish economy.
Michelin star chefs Ramón Freixa, Paco Roncero, Mario Sandoval, Diego Guerrero, Oscar Velasco, Iván Muñoz, Pedro Larumbe and Pepa Muñoz attended the protest.
After the reading of a manifesto, the chefs left their jackets on the floor in front of parliament as a sign of protest, and to highlight a sector that contributes 6.2% to national GDP and employs more than 1.7m people.
