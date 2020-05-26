A special tent is letting family members in France visit their elderly relatives after weeks of separation amid the coronavirus lockdown.

It's been installed in the grounds of a nursing home in Bourbourg near Calais in the north of the country.

A transparent wall allows them to see and even touch each other. They can hear each other easily as if they were in the same room.

COVID-19 has hit the elderly the hardest and deaths from the disease in care homes are thought to make up around half of the total fatalities in some European countries, including France.