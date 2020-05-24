Muslims celebrated the end of Ramadan around the world with many countries still reeling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The end of Ramadan is marked by the celebration Eid-al-Fitr where Muslims break a 30-day long period of daily fasting.

Many of the world's 1.8 billion Muslims will have to celebrate the normally festive holiday from home amid lockdown orders due to coronavirus.

But worshippers in some countries showed up mask-clad and wearing gloves to pray despite the health crisis.

Iran, the worst impacted country in the Middle East, allowed prayers in some mosques but called mass prayers in Tehran.

Other countries including Turkey, Iraq and Jordan posed holiday curfews.

More than 2,000 Muslims gathered at a stadium outside of Paris spaced out for Eid prayers, according to France Info. Religious services were permitted in France after a court decision.

Saudi Arabia which has two holy cities - Mecca and Medina - is under a full lockdown order with residents unable to leave the house except to buy necessities.

Here's a look at how Muslims are celebrating Eid-al-Fitr during a pandemic:

An Imam recites verses of the Qoran during the Eid al-Fitr prayer amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak at the historical Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul. Emrah Gurel/AP Photo

A security officer checks the temperature of a woman before she enters Baiturrahman Grand Mosque to attend an Eid al Fitr prayer in Indonesia. Heri Juanda/AP Photo

Worshippers wearing protective face masks and gloves offer Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a shrine to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo

A cat stands near Muslims offering Eid al-Fitr prayers outside the mosque of Kokonoz in Tirana, Albania. Gent Onuzi/AP Photo

Kashmiri Muslims pray before offering special Eid prayers in the premises of a residential building in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Dar Yasin/AP Photo