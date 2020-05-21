Boris Johnson's decision to increase a healthcare surcharge fee for foreign workers in the UK has been labelled a "cruel" development by rights groups — particularly as many of these workers have risked their lives during the pandemic.

People moving to the UK from outside the European Economic Area are currently required to pay £400 a year for a National Health Service (NHS) surcharge.

This is set to increase to £624 a year from October, despite calls from the opposition to waive this for foreign healthcare workers altogether.

Nazek Ramadan, the director of non-profit organisation Migrant Voice, told Euronews the surcharge had always been "deeply unfair" for people who contribute by paying their taxes, while an "extortionate" increase to the additional fee would be "particularly cruel".

She said: "Health workers renewing their visas in November – people who have been on the frontline of our battle against COVID-19 – will have to find £1,560 just to cover the surcharge for their 2.5 year visa."

This sentiment was echoed by Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden, the president of the Doctors' Association UK, who said it would be an "injustice" for healthcare workers who already make huge contributions to the NHS to then pay a further — soon-to-be-increased — surcharge.

She told Euronews: "Many are risking their lives for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Doctors and nurses already pay into the health service and the economy via National Insurance and Income Tax.

"It is an injustice that we are asking them to pay twice via the NHS surcharge. At this time of national crisis the government’s decision not to scrap the surcharge is incredibly disappointing."

And it seems there may be some murmurings of support from behind Johnson's own ranks on the matter, too: Conservative backbencher Jonathan Gullis tweeted his agreement on Thursday with exempting migrant NHS and care workers.

He wrote: "Now is the time for a generosity of spirit towards those who have done so much good."

But the prime minister stood firm on his policy. When prompted by opposition leader Keir Starmer — who promised to table amendments to the immigration bill to exclude NHS and care workers for the fee — Johnson insisted the surcharge would help raise vital cash.

"We must look at the realities," Johnson responded over the despatch box on Wednesday, acknowledging the NHS had saved his own life weeks earlier when he was treated in intensive care for COVID-19.

He added: "This is a great national service. It's a national institution; it needs funding. Those contributions actually help us to raise about £900m and it's very difficult in the current circumstances to find alternative sources."

But it's not entirely clear where Johnson's claim of £900m came from as the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated this number was closer to £90m.

It said Johnson may have been referring to a total sum raised by the surcharge in general, although this figure is still unclear with a range between £470m to £900m being plausible.

Christina McAnea, the assistant general secretary of UNISON, later argued the surcharge should be scrapped completely, adding that exempting health and care staff would be "a good first step".

Nazek Ramadan had a similar take, pointing toward an already high cost for visas "leaving ordinary people impoverished".

She said: "We know parents who are faced with the choice between feeding their children and renewing their visas.

"That should not happen in Britain today."