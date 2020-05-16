Coronavirus latest: Italy to lift travel restrictions from June 3

Italy will ease travel restrictions from June 3 allowing travel between regions and some international travel.

People will be able to travel within their own region from Monday after the country gradually began lifting lockdown restrictions in early May.

New travel restrictions will only be put in place depending on certain areas and their outbreaks of the coronavirus, Italy's Council of Ministers said.

Italy was the first country outside of Asia to have a serious outbreak of COVID-19 and issued lockdown restrictions in early March.

Starting in May, the country gradually let many people return to work as long as they respect physical distancing measures.

Italy has the third highest death toll in the world after the United States and United Kingdom with more than 31,000 people who have died.

