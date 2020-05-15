A German café in the northeast of the country got creative in an attempt to maintain social distancing after reopening.

Café Rothe in Schwerin, located in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, uploaded a picture to Facebook upon opening their doors after the state loosened their lockdown restrictions, where clients sat with hats fashioned out of swimming pool floats.

Speaking with Euronews, the owner of the establishment, Jacqueline Rothe, explained that the café reopened last weekend after being shut for six weeks.

A German television station, RTL, interviewed the café whilst bringing the hats, with the floats measuring 1.5 meters in length.

"They brought us huge hats and that was super cool. The initiative was so great - keeping social distancing is the most important thing," she told Euronews.

She thought it was a funny concept, "especially after times that were not funny at all".

The café and pastry shop has had to introduce strict guidelines to reopen, noting to Euronews that the menus are disposable and there are no flowers or candles on the tables.

It's "sterile," she said, and added that "the atmosphere just isn't the same anymore".

Germany began loosening restrictions at the end of April. The country has had over 170,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nearly 8,000 deaths to date.