German party-goers dance the night away under lockdown thanks to 'car-disco'

Despite strict social-distancing guidelines currently in place in Germany, people in the town of Schüttorf managed to party the night away on Friday as they attended a disco from the safety of their cars.
Hundreds of vehicles were treated to three hours of live music at a specially organised car disco.
Due to measures currently in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, only two people were allowed to sit in each car whilst not being allowed to get out.
However, that didn't dampen the spirits of the party-goers.
Many sounded their car horns along with the music and some vehicles were even seen shaking as people danced throughout the night.
The event was hosted by the owner of one of Germany's biggest discos, Holger Bosch, who said that the pandemic at first stopped their business, leaving them "gobsmacked".
He said he was positively surprised by how disciplined people were during the event, adding there was a palpable sense of "togetherness" despite the physical separation.
According to Johns Hopkins University, Germany has had more than 164,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 6,700 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
More No Comment
Coronavirus: Spain allows outside walks and individual exercise
500 union activists gather for May Day in Lisbon amid global pandemic
Police keep close eye on May Day gatherings in Germany
Anti-government bicycle protest in Ljubljana amid lockdown
In Peru, food markets have become the epicentre of COVID-19 contagion
Coronavirus: Spain allows outside walks and individual exercise
500 union activists gather for May Day in Lisbon amid global pandemic
Police keep close eye on May Day gatherings in Germany
Anti-government bicycle protest in Ljubljana amid lockdown
In Peru, food markets have become the epicentre of COVID-19 contagion
Lebanon riots: Protesters face off against police after funeral
Swimmers and surfers return to Sydney's Bondi Beach after lockdown
Protests over climate change continue in Berlin
Ramadan under lockdown: Aerial images show Mecca completely empty
Face masks put on Rio de Janeiro's statues in bid to stop COVID-19
Children's confinement dance growing in popularity in France
Mass influx of flamingos turn Navi Mumbai into a pink playground
Russia's famous matryoshka dolls get a coronavirus makeover
Pittsburgh protesters push for an end to coronavirus confinement
Raging floodwaters become deadly in Democratic Republic of Congo