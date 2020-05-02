Anti-government bicycle protest in Ljubljana amid lockdown

Some 3,000 protesters on bicycles staged a protest against Slovenia's centre-right government on Friday (May 1), despite gatherings being banned amid a lockdown against the new coronavirus.
The protest in Ljubljana was held for a second week in a row over claims of political interference in the procurement of protective gear and ventilators during the virus outbreak.
Wearing face masks and shouting "Thieves!," the protesters passed through the centre of the city before stopping or riding in circles by the government and parliament buildings.
Slovenian anti-corruption authorities have launched an investigation into the allegations. Government officials have denied any wrongdoing.
A country of two million people, Slovenia has reported 1,434 cases of infection with the new coronavirus while 93 people have died.
Only five new infections were registered on Friday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
More No Comment
In Peru, food markets have become the epicentre of COVID-19 contagion
Lebanon riots: Protesters face off against police after funeral
Swimmers and surfers return to Sydney's Bondi Beach after lockdown
Protests over climate change continue in Berlin
Ramadan under lockdown: Aerial images show Mecca completely empty
In Peru, food markets have become the epicentre of COVID-19 contagion
Lebanon riots: Protesters face off against police after funeral
Swimmers and surfers return to Sydney's Bondi Beach after lockdown
Protests over climate change continue in Berlin
Ramadan under lockdown: Aerial images show Mecca completely empty
Face masks put on Rio de Janeiro's statues in bid to stop COVID-19
Children's confinement dance growing in popularity in France
Mass influx of flamingos turn Navi Mumbai into a pink playground
Russia's famous matryoshka dolls get a coronavirus makeover
Pittsburgh protesters push for an end to coronavirus confinement
Raging floodwaters become deadly in Democratic Republic of Congo
Tourism-reliant Cornwall faces hardship if lockdown lasts into summer
Saxony becomes first German state to make masks mandatory
Face masks distributed via vending machines in Taiwan
Advantage innovation! Tennis players take to roof for practice