Russia's famous matryoshka dolls get a coronavirus makeover

Protective masks are being added to the latest batches of matryoshka dolls - one of Russia's best-known exports.

The nesting dolls are produced in a factory in the Russian town of Semyonov.

But its doors have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic and some staff have taken their work home.

Doll painter Tamara Koryova is one of them. The coronavirus crisis has seen her change traditional patterns in a bid to try and reflect the current mood. Her dolls now wear face masks and are decorated with images inspired by the COVID-19 virus.