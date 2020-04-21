Meet the MEP offering psychological support online during lockdown

For some MEPs, the coronavirus crisis has become more personal.

Although political work at the European Parliament continues online, some politicians prefer to be on the COVID-19 frontline.

Stelios Kympouropoulos from Greece is one of them.

"I am currently offering my services to people who need it on a telemedicine psychiatric platform," explains Kympouropoulos via video link.

People who feel stressed or depressed by the lockdown can have a Skype call with Kympoyropoulos as a psychiatrist. He is offering this service for free.

Lockdown is a particularly difficult time for mental health.

"People are worried about the uncertainty that is created because of the difficult situation," said Kympouropoulos.

"The lack of work, the possibility of unemployment and even the relationships they have in the home and experience during this quarantine."

He is also an independent living activist. He is advocating for better support for people living with disabilities.

"People with disabilities, especially in the time of coronavirus, are more likely to get sick because many of them live in institutions," he said. "And there is a higher unemployment rate in this social group, which during this crisis is growing."