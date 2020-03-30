In this special episode of Business Planet, we look at what measures have been put in place to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

There are 25 million SME's in Europe. They represent two-thirds of jobs in the bloc and are particularly impacted by the new Coronavirus crisis.

Alban Maggiar, the president of SME United, the European Federation of Craftsmen and SMEs, says that at both national and European level, exceptional measures were needed.

"This means that a certain number of rules that existed until now are no longer valid. We can see for example this in the European rules on state aid."

"The states have the possibility to give grants or guaranteed loans in proportions that are considerably higher than those that existed before."

The floodgates have been opened and a number of tools will be used to help governments, companies and the jobs they have guaranteed up to now.

So, what are the European Tools that entrepreneurs can mobilize precisely?

"Entrepreneurs, heads of businesses and craftsmen will be able to go to their financial institutions, to their banks and ask them - if they meet certain criteria - to grant them funds, loans and guarantees, which are in fact European loans, European funds," says Maggiar.

How can goods continue to circulate within Europe?

"It was the very principle of the single market... The single market was borderless. Everything circulated freely. And now we're re-creating the puzzle. And I think it is crucial that we maintain this idea of the single market, at least for everything in the vital value chains at the moment, at least for certain sectors that are necessary to be able to fight usefully against this coronavirus."

Another effect of this crisis is that many small entrepreneurs are currently struggling to pay their bills.

"The Achilles' heel of craftsmen and SMEs is cash flow," says Maggiar

"Large companies must ensure that they do not build up cash reserves to the detriment of their sub-contractors and their sub-contractors' sub-contractors because, at the end of the chain, it is the SMEs and craftsmen who will pay the price. So please! Play the game and pay your subcontractors and suppliers."

What is your message to entrepreneurs today, to allow the entire industry to survive?

"I'd say, you have to hold on and you have to stick together. I think I think in something bad, there is good, I'm convinced that in 95% of the cases, we find humanity in relationships that tended to be a little lost."

"And I hope that after all this concern for humanity will continue, but once again we must keep, and I insist, the big doers, the big decision-makers must honour the commitments they have made to the smaller ones."