Musicians performed from their homes for an hour-long benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus crisis.
The artists were filmed with smartphones, cameras and audio equipment in their homes.
The event took place during the time slot of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which was set to take place in Los Angeles earlier in March. It became part of a wave of postponements and cancellations because of the pandemic.
Viewers watching Sunday's concert special were asked to support two of the charitable organisations aiding victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.
Some police officers and health care professionals spoke in between performances, with one ICU nurse in tears as she told viewers about her emotional day treating victims carrying the virus.
Elton John sang and also hosted the special that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations. He said he hoped "this entertainment will feed and fuel your soul".
More No Comment
Lights go out around the world for Earth Hour
Tokyo snow: Authorities hope snow will help keep Japanese at home
Holy city Karbala disinfected as coronavirus hits religious tourism
Masked statues comment on culture and health in Lithuania
Confinement concerto as isolating musicians play Beethoven from home
Drone footage shows the empty streets of cities on lockdown
Watch: Drone footage shows stark emptiness of Lyon's lockdown
After two months of confinement, Chinese enjoy the arrival of spring
Bollywood braces for huge losses amid coronavirus lockdown
Olympic flame on display in Japan despite postponement of Tokyo 2020
Field hospital in Madrid celebrates first coronavirus recovery
London on lockdown in bid to stop spread of new coronavirus
'Stay home': Greek graffiti artist sends a plea over coronavirus
Koalas saved from Australian wildfires released back into the wild