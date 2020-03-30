Musicians performed from their homes for an hour-long benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The artists were filmed with smartphones, cameras and audio equipment in their homes.

The event took place during the time slot of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which was set to take place in Los Angeles earlier in March. It became part of a wave of postponements and cancellations because of the pandemic.

Viewers watching Sunday's concert special were asked to support two of the charitable organisations aiding victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

Some police officers and health care professionals spoke in between performances, with one ICU nurse in tears as she told viewers about her emotional day treating victims carrying the virus.

Elton John sang and also hosted the special that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations. He said he hoped "this entertainment will feed and fuel your soul".