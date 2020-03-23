In modern Japan, "Hanami" is an outdoor party under the cherry blossoms during the day or night.
This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese were only able to enjoy the holiday last weekend.
The traditional Japanese custom of enjoying the transient beauty of flowers ("Hana") in this case almost always refers to those of cherry trees ("sakura") or, less frequently, plums ("ume").
From the end of March to the beginning of May, cherry blossoms flourish throughout Japan.
