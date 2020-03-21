Drone roses for a confined mother's day in Lebanon

The Coronavirus pandemic may have dampened Mother's Day in Lebanon this year, but three students have devised a new service to celebrate the occasion without circumventing social distancing restrictions.
On the street in the coastal town of Jounieh, Christopher Ibrahim, 18, sends a text message to a teenager who has requested delivery of flowers for his mother, asking him to bring the family to the balcony.
He slips a single rose into a ring that hangs under the plane and the plane rises into the air to bring the flower to its recipient.
For nearly a week, most Lebanese have been ordered to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19. The airport has closed and all non-essential businesses have been ordered to close.
Lebanon has recorded 206 cases of the new coronavirus so far and has counted four deaths.
