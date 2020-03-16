Romania declares state of emergency over Covid-19 outbreak

Romania's President has declared a state of emergency in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The newly announced decree will come into effect immediately and will last for 30 days. During this time, all schools and universities will be closed.

President Klaus Iohannis said said anyone within Romania's borders who needs medical help as a result of the Covid 19 infection, will get it for free.

The announcement follows an earlier decision by Romania's interim government to self-isolate ministers and other members of the ruling party.

Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told a news conference that all government members, as well as some members of his National Liberal Party (PNL) will self-quarantine.

"We asked the health minister to quickly create an epidemiological investigation mechanism for all our colleagues. They will all be tested. As for me, I will stay self-isolated at Villa Lac 1 where I will continue to perform my duties," Orban said.

Romania currently has 168 coronavirus cases and no reported deaths so far.