President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency as cases of coronavirus in the U.S. rose to over 1,200 with 33 dead, 31 of them in Washington State.

Speaking outside the White House alongside Vice President Mike Pence, Trump said: "We're working very hard on this. We've made tremendous progress.

"Europe was just designated as the hotspot right now and we closed that border a while ago. Whether that was through talent, or luck," he added.

The announcement comes just days after Trump announced a total ban on Europeans travelling to America, and amid criticism over the response to the virus by the White House.

Trump said that he was declaring a national emergency that would open up US$50 billion in federal funding.

"No resource will be spared, nothing whatsover," he said.

He said a half a million additional tests would be made available by Sunday night and 1.4 million by next week and five million within a month. "I doubt we'll need that many," he said.

"This will pass. We're going to be even stronger for it. We've learned a lot, a tremendous amount," he said.

He announced that he was ordering that the Energy Department stockpiled oil while oil prices were low: "We're going to fill it to the top," he said. "We're going to fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up."

Earlier this week, former vice-president and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden said that the Trump administration's response to the virus left America "woefully unprepared".

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones - the index that measures the performance of the U.S.'s biggest firms - is in freefall since the coronavirus outbreak, dropping 10% on Wednesday, its worst close since 1987.

With Trump facing an election in November 2020, comparisons have been made to 2008, when the financial crisis dealt a massive blow to the adminstration of George W. Bush and saw the Republican Party defeated in the election later that year by Barack Obama.