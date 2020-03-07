Chile: Clashes as thousands protest in Santiago against the government

Clashes take place between demonstrators and police as thousands gather in Santiago's Plaza Italia to protest against President Sebastian Piñera and his government.
Chile's protests have entered their twentieth week.
Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Santiago on Friday for the largest rally of the year in Chile, where this week's street protests against President Sebastián Piñera regained strength to demand social improvements.
The protesters began to gather in the afternoon near Plaza Italia, in the centre of the capital, which has been the epicentre of massive demonstrations since the social protests broke out on Oct. 18, and have taken over all sides and surrounding streets.
Neither the police nor the government of Santiago provided any reports on the number of people attending, but the demonstration was by far the most massive so far this year. It followed a call from social organisations to reactivate the protests with force in March, which sees a large part of the country's productive activities resume their pace after the southern summer holidays.
More No Comment
Holi festivities go ahead despite caution from PM Modi over COVID-19
Tehran disinfects streets to protect against COVID-19 coronavirus
Tornado survivors clung to furniture to avoid being carried away
Migrants seeking Europe wade through Evros River
Deadly floods leave path of destruction in Rio de Janeiro
Abortion activists clash in Colombia
Smoke billows after air strikes hit Syrian towns of Al-Bara and Baylun
Indonesian volcano spews smoke, ash into sky
Migrants arrive on Lesbos with others blocked at land border
Workers disinfect South Korea department store as COVID-19 spreads
Whip it! A cracking tradition comes alive at Bavarian contest
Police in Kazakhstan detain dozens after activist's death
Protesters clash with police at subway incident commemoration
Ruling party in Tajikistan expected to sweep parliamentary election