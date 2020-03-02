Workers disinfect South Korea department store as COVID-19 spreads

With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases spiking over 4,000, a South Korean department store continued its disinfection efforts on Monday.

Employees cleaned the shop, in the western part of Seoul, as customers lined up outside to be first in the queue to buy masks which are sold out in many parts of the country.

Like other Asian nations, South Koreans have long worn face masks to prevent spreading colds or alleviate allergies.

That practice has grown more widespread since the recent outbreak of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.