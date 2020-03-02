Workers disinfect South Korea department store as COVID-19 spreads

With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases spiking over 4,000, a South Korean department store continued its disinfection efforts on Monday.
Employees cleaned the shop, in the western part of Seoul, as customers lined up outside to be first in the queue to buy masks which are sold out in many parts of the country.
Like other Asian nations, South Koreans have long worn face masks to prevent spreading colds or alleviate allergies.
That practice has grown more widespread since the recent outbreak of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
More No Comment
Whip it! A cracking tradition comes alive at Bavarian contest
Police in Kazakhstan detain dozens after activist's death
Protesters clash with police at subway incident commemoration
Ruling party in Tajikistan expected to sweep parliamentary election
Migrants clash with Greek police at Turkish border
Thousands turn up for Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade
Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Erdogan opens Turkey's border with EU
Opposition urges 'Russia without Putin' in rally for Boris Nemtsov
Carles Puigdemont takes in rugby game ahead of Perpignan rally
Greece claims to have stopped 4,000 migrants at Turkish border
Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Turkey says it can't stop them leaving
Migrants head for Greece after Turkey says it can no longer hold them
Spanish startup 'close to perfecting' its 3D-printed plant-based steak
Plans to expand Europe's busiest airport grounded in landmark ruling