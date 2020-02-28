BREAKING NEWS
Huge fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon train station in Paris

By Nancy Ing and Henry Austin with NBC News World News
PARIS — A fire has broken out near the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, one the six major stations in the French capital.

Police in the Bercy neighborhood tweeted that cars were set alight along the sidewalk by people attending a concert at the AccorHotels Arena.

The fire is of criminal origin and results from "unacceptable abuses committed on the margins of a concert," it said.

Singer Fally Ipupa, a star in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was set to perform later.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Nancy Ing reported from Paris, Henry Austin reported from London.

