North Korea imposes 'extraordinary' measures against COVID-19

With loudspeakers blaring hygiene messages, foreign ambassadors locked in their compounds and state media demanding "absolute obedience" to health authorities, North Korea is taking what diplomats call "unprecedented" measures as it seeks to prevent a crippling coronavirus outbreak.
The authoritarian state is pulling out all the stops to try to protect itself from the virus that first emerged in neighbouring China, long its key diplomatic ally and trade partner.
After the virus emerged, Pyongyang quickly closed its borders, cutting itself off from the outside world in a move diplomats and analysts say is its best method of self-protection given the weakness of its health infrastructure.
Arrivals are subject to 30 days' isolation and it has stepped up its efforts internally, with the official KCNA describing an intensifying "anti-virus campaign", including door-to-door health check-ups and loudspeaker vans instructing citizens on hygiene practices around the country.
Foreigners are facing especially tough restrictions: all of those resident in the country have been subjected to quarantine at their premises since the beginning of February.
More No Comment
Demonstrators clash with police in protests over Greece migrant camps
Cultural impact of kimono examined in new exhibition
Cars burned as Muslim-Hindu violence leaves 20 dead in New Delhi
First TGV train 'Patrick' says goodbye to the rails in France
Centenarian recognised as world's oldest living man dies aged 112
On a frozen Siberian lake, festival-goers mark the Lunar New Year
Chinese robot sprays disinfectant to fight spread of COVID-19
Clean up underway in South Korea as COVID-19 spreads
Protests in cities across India against Donald Trump visit
Samba schools show their talents at Rio Carnival parade
Chile protesters face off against police at Viña del Mar festival
Iraqi students hold anti-government protests
Iran quake hits villages in Turkey, kills at least nine people
Bolivians clean up after river flood forces evacuation