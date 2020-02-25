Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Hosni Mubarak, Egypt's former president who ruled the country from 1981 until the revolution of 2011, has died at the aged of 91, the country's state media reported on Tuesday.

Mubarak ruled Egypt with an iron fist until he was overthrown during the so-called Arab Spring, uprisings that toppled leaders throughout the region.

The strongman was arrested in April 2011, two months after being ousted from office, and then sentenced with life in prison. But he was acquitted in 2017 after six years in prison on charges that he ordered the killing of anti-government protesters.

Since their release, Mubarak's family has remained in Egypt, where they have kept a low profile but still enjoy special treatment under former general and current president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. El-Sissi led the military overthrow of elected but divisive Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, Mubarak's immediate successor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking story — check back here for updates soon.