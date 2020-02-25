Hotel on Spanish vacation island locked down after guest tests positive for coronavirus

A hotel on Spain's Canary Islands was put on lockdown on Tuesday after an Italian guest tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Associated Press and another guest.

Ángel Víctor Torres tweeted late on Monday that an Italian citizen has tested positive for the coronavirus that has claimed more than 2,600 lives in China and spread to dozens of countries around the world.

"The result of the first tests carried out in the Canary Islands is positive, and tomorrow they will be done again in Madrid," Torres said, adding that the patient has been placed in isolation.

Later Tuesday, Torres said the wife of the guest who initially tested positive had also been infected.

According to The Associated Press, the press office for the town of Adeje, a municipality in Tenerife where the hotel is located, also said Tuesday that H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, was in quarantine.

The hotel, hotel chain and town hall did not respond to NBC News' requests for comment.

One of the hotel guests, Rebecca Lunt, told NBC News via Facebook messenger that guests were not allowed to leave, but the restaurant inside the hotel was still open.

Lund posted on social media a note in English, Spanish, French and Italian that she said guests received under their doors Tuesday, saying the hotel has been closed down "for healthy [sic] reasons."

"Until the sanitary authorities warn, you must remain in your rooms," the note said.

Lund added that there was a police presence outside the hotel. Photos from outside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace showed police wearing face masks, erecting barricades outside the building and blocking access to the hotel.

Spain's El Pais newspaper reported that health checks were being carried out on people who may have had contact with the infected guest.

In the wake of the diagnosis, the archipelago's health ministry has convened an urgent meeting to discuss the situation around COVID-19 on the islands.

Map showing The Canary Islands. Google

Spain has had two confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, both involving foreign nationals, according to the country's health officials.

A British man tested positive on the island of Mallorca in the Mediterranean on Feb. 9 and a German man was confirmed to have the virus on the Canary Island of La Gomera on Feb. 1.

The Canary Islands are an autonomous region of Spain, 60 miles west of the African coast, and a popular vacation destination that attracts many Europeans.

Britain's Foreign Office told NBC News Tuesday they were offering advice and support to a number of British nationals and their families in a hotel in Tenerife.

"We are in close contact with the hotel management and the Spanish authorities," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.