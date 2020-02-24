Multiple injuries after car drives into Carnival parade in Germany

Multiple people were injured, including numerous children, when a car slammed into a crowd of people at a Carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, police said.

Eyewitnesses told investigators the motorist, who was later arrested, appeared to deliberately drive into the crowd, a police spokesman told NBC News.

Between 20 and 30 people were injured, some of them severely, the spokesman said.

No motive has been determined, but the incident came less than a week after a man fatally shot 11 people, including himself, in the city of Hanau. It was one of the worst racist attacks in Germany since World War Two.

So as a precaution, police cancelled other Carnival celebrations in the state of Hesse.

Volkmarsen is located around 150 miles north of Frankfurt.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.