Multiple injuries after car drives into Carnival parade in Germany

By Carlo Angerer and Rachel Elbaum with NBC News World News
Emergency services responded to an incident in Volkmarsen, Germany after a car drove into a Carnival parade, injuring several people.   -  
Multiple people were injured, including numerous children, when a car slammed into a crowd of people at a Carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, police said.

Eyewitnesses told investigators the motorist, who was later arrested, appeared to deliberately drive into the crowd, a police spokesman told NBC News.

Between 20 and 30 people were injured, some of them severely, the spokesman said.

No motive has been determined, but the incident came less than a week after a man fatally shot 11 people, including himself, in the city of Hanau. It was one of the worst racist attacks in Germany since World War Two.

So as a precaution, police cancelled other Carnival celebrations in the state of Hesse.

Volkmarsen is located around 150 miles north of Frankfurt.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

