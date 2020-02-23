Bolivians clean up after river flood forces evacuation

The Bolivian town of Tipuipaya in the central region of Cochabamba was evacuated after intense precipitations led the Taquina River to overflow.
Several residents trapped by the floods had to be flown out by helicopters.
The area was affected two years ago by a similar disaster which was attributed to deforestation work carried out to clear out land to build housing.
More No Comment
Residents queue for supplies at supermarket after coronavirus outbreak
Brazil revellers get muddy at 'Bloco da Lama' carnival party
Carnival kicks off in Rio with traditional Carmelitas street party
Macron defends EU agricultural policy at Paris showcase
Taiwan military disinfects plane carrying coronavirus ship evacuees
Vigil held for victims of Hanau shooting
Spanish police uncover underground counterfeit cigarette factory
Activists break into French nuclear plant to call for its closure
New museum in Georgia uses technology to bring art to life
Yangon: Scores of people rescued from a blazing building
Thousands of women rally for abortion to be legalised in Argentina
Passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship arrive home in Hong Kong
On magnets, mugs and matryoshka dolls, Putin's face still sells
This violinist played her instrument during brain surgery