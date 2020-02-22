Carnival kicks off in Rio with traditional Carmelitas street party

Thousands of revellers attended the Carmelitas street party during the first day of the Rio Carnival on Friday.
The traditional "bloco", as the carnival parties are called in Brazil, took the streets of Santa Teresa neighbourhood where foreigners and Brazilians wearing costumes danced, played music and enjoy one of the country's most important parties.
For 30 years the Carmelitas bloco has paraded through the streets of Santa Teresa neighbourhood with revellers and musicians dressed as nuns and priests.
The Carmelitas bloco is one of the most traditional carnival street parties in Rio de Janeiro, taking its name from the legend of a cloistered catholic nun who escaped the convent to join a carnival street party.
Rio de Janeiro's carnival will run until 29 February.
More No Comment
Macron defends EU agricultural policy at Paris showcase
Taiwan military disinfects plane carrying coronavirus ship evacuees
Vigil held for victims of Hanau shooting
Spanish police uncover underground counterfeit cigarette factory
Activists break into French nuclear plant to call for its closure
New museum in Georgia uses technology to bring art to life
Yangon: Scores of people rescued from a blazing building
Thousands of women rally for abortion to be legalised in Argentina
Passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship arrive home in Hong Kong
On magnets, mugs and matryoshka dolls, Putin's face still sells
This violinist played her instrument during brain surgery
This robot is being used in China to protect medics from coronavirus
Desert locusts wreak havoc in Uganda in worst infestation in 70 years
Thousands of farmers in western Spain cultivate protest over prices