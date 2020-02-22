Carnival kicks off in Rio with traditional Carmelitas street party

Thousands of revellers attended the Carmelitas street party during the first day of the Rio Carnival on Friday.

The traditional "bloco", as the carnival parties are called in Brazil, took the streets of Santa Teresa neighbourhood where foreigners and Brazilians wearing costumes danced, played music and enjoy one of the country's most important parties.

For 30 years the Carmelitas bloco has paraded through the streets of Santa Teresa neighbourhood with revellers and musicians dressed as nuns and priests.

The Carmelitas bloco is one of the most traditional carnival street parties in Rio de Janeiro, taking its name from the legend of a cloistered catholic nun who escaped the convent to join a carnival street party.

Rio de Janeiro's carnival will run until 29 February.