The EU's new AI strategy: What you need to know

The European Union unveiled on Wednesday its plan to make up the distance between Europe and the U.S. and China in the world of artificial intelligence, after a study suggested that EU nations are lagging far behind American and Chinese firms.

Data recently published by the World Intellectual Property Organization claimed that Chinese and U.S. firms account for about 85% of AI-related patents globally.

But the value of the data economy in the EU is "enormous", Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said Wednesday.

Von der Leyen said she wanted to make sure that the European approach to AI was "responsible" and "human-centric".

"We will be particularly careful with sectors with essential human interests and rights are at stake," she said.

She had ordered her top deputies to come up with a coordinated European approach to artificial intelligence and data strategy 100 days after she took office in December.

But will the new proposals be enough for Europe to catch up with the US and China while protecting citizens from the risks of the new technology? Euronews takes a look.

What's the context?

The context is one of risks - for citizens' privacy, human rights and livelihood - and opportunities.

"AI is developing fast, which is why Europe needs to maintain and increase its level of investment. At the same time, AI entails a number of potential risks that need to be addressed," the Commission said in a press briefing.

But the benefits are huge, said Von der Leyen.

"It is €300 billion right away, this is 2.4% of the Gross Domestic Product – this is today. In five years, it will be estimated three times as much."

"Today, we have 5.7 million jobs, in five years, these will – estimated – be about 11 million jobs."

What's in the strategy?

The EU says it wants to develop a "framework for trustworthy artificial intelligence," focusing on three key objectives:

Technology that works for people;

A fair and competitive economy; and

An open, democratic and sustainable society.

Practically, authorities should be able to test and certify the data used by the algorithms that power artificial intelligence in the same way they check cosmetics, cars and toys, the bloc said.

The focus is on high-risk systems rather than on all AI "in order to avoid unnecessary burden for companies to innovate," the strategy said. Examples of high-risk sectors include medical equipment, automated driving, or decisions on social security payments.

The Commission also wants to use unbiased data to train high-risk artificial intelligence systems so they can avoid discrimination.

EU leaders said they wanted to open a debate on when to allow facial recognition in remote identification systems, which are used to scan crowds to check people's faces to those on a database. It's considered the ''most intrusive form'' of the technology and is prohibited in the EU except in special cases.

The EU strategy includes an ambitious investment plan of €20 billion per year over the next decade, against €3.2 billion in 2016.

What do critics say?

Critics say the strategy could go even further to protect consumers rights and privacy.

“Too much data is currently concentrated in the hands of a few industry players who use it exclusively for their benefit,” said Monique Goyens, Director General of The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC)

“It is good that the EU wants to legislate how data can be used better but when it comes to personal data, it must always be the consumer to decide whether their data is collected and how it is shared.”

Digital Europe, a trade association representing the digital industry, welcomed the new strategy in a statement.

"Rather than rush to regulate emerging technologies, we are pleased to see a commitment to work with industry and civil society and enhance the EU’s robust legal framework where there are gaps. It will be important to keep new regulation focused and limited to truly high-risk cases," said Digital Europe Director General Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl.

Some actors in the industry are indeed worried that it will be difficult to define the nature and scope of high-risk cases. They also fear that the kind of conformity assessment envisioned by the EU will make the process more complex and bureaucratic.

The new regulations will also have far-reaching implications for US tech giants such as Facebook, Google or Apple. On Monday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met top European Union officials as the company warned that potential regulation risked stifling innovation.

However, In an op-ed published in the Financial Times, Zuckerberg said big tech companies such as Facebook need closer government supervision.

"I believe good regulation may hurt Facebook's business in the near term but it will be better for everyone, including us, over the long term,'' he wrote. He said new rules should be clear and balanced and it shouldn't be left up to individual companies to set their own standards.

How do EU policies compare to other global players?

The EU has become a major global player in tech regulation. It has already pioneered strict data privacy rules and issued multibillion-dollar antitrust fines against the likes of Google.

Some of the bloc's new proposals, such as preliminary conformity assessments for high-risk AI, are completely novel, experts told Euronews.

The EU focus on regulations comes in sharp contrast with the US approach, which is based on flexible guidelines rather than binding rules.

Another major challenge for the bloc is regulatory fragmentation - tech companies trying to access the EU market face a myriad of different national regulations, unlike the US or Chinese markets. Digital actors hope the bloc's new strategy will offer an opportunity to tackle the issue.

What's next?

The EU strategy is open for public consultations until May 19 and will be fine-tuned based on feedback.

Further regulations will be introduced later this year, the Commission said, including "a Digital Services Act to establish clear rules for all businesses to access the Single Market, to strengthen the responsibility of online platforms and to protect fundamental rights."