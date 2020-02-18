Queen Elizabeth's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, and wife announce plans to divorce

Queen Elizabeth's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, and his wife of more than 26 years have "amicably agreed" to divorce, a spokesman for the couple said Monday.

The earl, David Armstrong-Jones, who owns a high-end furniture company, is the son of Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and is 21st in line to the throne.

Queen Mother Elizabeth says goodbye to her daughter, Princess Margaret, and her son-in-law, Lord Snowdon, as they leave Clarence House in London on Nov. 30, 1961 with their infant son, Viscount Linley. AP file

He and his wife, Serena, were married in October 1993 and have two grown children, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

"The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced," the spokesman for the couple said. "They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

The announcement comes at a tumultuous time for the royal family.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced in January that they would "step back" from official royal duties. The couple hopes to become financially independent after contending with family rifts and relentless British tabloids.

Prince Andrew, the queen's second son, stepped down from public duties in Novemberamid controversy surrounding his past friendship with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself last year.

And last week, the queen's oldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn, announced that they were divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.