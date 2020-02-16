Heathrow systems outage causes cancellations and delays for thousands

Thousands of passengers were facing cancellations and delays on Sunday after a systems failure affecting all terminals at London Heathrow airport.

Travellers on social media reported being stuck on planes or waiting in the terminal for baggage.

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue, impacting some of the IT systems at the airport,” a spokeswoman told Euronews. “We are working to resolve the issue as a priority and apologise for any impacts this may have on our passengers.”

This is a developing story.