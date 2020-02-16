BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

United Kingdom

BREAKING NEWS

Heathrow systems outage causes cancellations and delays for thousands

Comments
By Alastair Jamieson  & Euronews
London Heathrow was experiencing a systems outage on Sunday
London Heathrow was experiencing a systems outage on Sunday   -  
Copyright
Image by Rachel Moore from Pixabay
Text size Aa Aa

Thousands of passengers were facing cancellations and delays on Sunday after a systems failure affecting all terminals at London Heathrow airport.

Travellers on social media reported being stuck on planes or waiting in the terminal for baggage.

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue, impacting some of the IT systems at the airport,” a spokeswoman told Euronews. “We are working to resolve the issue as a priority and apologise for any impacts this may have on our passengers.”

This is a developing story.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.