Women in Mexico protest against the grisly murder of Ingrid Escamilla

Angry demonstrations broke out in Mexico City on Friday as hundreds of women protested the gruesome slaying and mutilation of a young woman, a case that has come to personify outrage over the rising incidence of gender-related killings, or femicides.
In the morning, dozens of protesters spray-painted slogans such as ``"We won't be silenced'' on the facade and doorway of the capital's National Palace as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was holding his daily news conference inside.
Hours later hundreds marched to the offices of a media outlet that published grisly images of the crime scene, and a newspaper truck outside was partially set ablaze. Some spray-painted the plastic shields of riot officers as the crowd chanted ``Not one more murdered!'' and ``Justice!'' Police unleashed pepper spray.
The killing last weekend of Ingrid Escamilla, a young Mexico City resident who was allegedly murdered by a boyfriend, has horrified Mexicans.
The man, who has been arrested and purportedly confessed to killing Escamilla with a knife, mutilated her body and flushed part of her corpse into the sewer.
About 10 women are slain each day across Mexico just because they are women, the government and activists say. Last year there were 3,825 in all, which was up 7% from 2018, according to federal figures.
More No Comment
From Russian with love: Soldier's armoured proposal wins hearts
Angry spanish farmers invade Valencia
Meet Timea, Afghanistan's first robot waitress
Deeply in love: underwater wedding on Valentine's Day in Thailand
Bouquet hopes to ensure love is the only thing in the air
Sao Paulo hit with floods and mudslides after heavy downpours
Sea foam makes waves in Cornish seaside resort of Bude
Candles lit for Japanese in coronavirus quarantine
Fighting in northwestern Syria 'has deplaced 700,000 since December'
Clashes in Beirut ahead of government confidence vote
Brazil: Heavy rains cause floods and mudslide in Sao Paulo
Bulgarians celebrate beekeepers saint day amid climate change threat to national beekeeping industry
Homemade sledge race brightens up Russian winter
Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies