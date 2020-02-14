Deeply in love: underwater wedding on Valentine's Day in Thailand

A couple get married in an underwater wedding on Valentine's Day in Trang, southern Thailand, this morning (February 14).

The annual event sees locals and foreigners tie the knot between February 13 and February 15.

This year, there are 11 marriages that have taken place so far in picturesque surroundings in the Andaman See off the west coast of Thailand.

The annual festival is a three-day Valentine's Day celebration. Newly wedding couples also participate in Buddhist activities for luck and blessings on the day of love.

In 1996, the event was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the biggest underwater wedding in the world.