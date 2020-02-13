BREAKING NEWS
Sao Paulo hit with floods and mudslides after heavy downpours

Heavy rain has caused floods, mudslides and enormous traffic jams in Brazil's most populous city

The Tiete and Pinheiros rivers in Sao Paulo overflowed, flooding nearby highways and trapping drivers and passengers for hours.

Parts of the city received 10 centimetres of rain in three hours, swelling the Tiete River to its highest level in 15 years, according to the state's infrastructure secretary.

Sao Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas said 43 schools cancelled classes, buses were operating partially and some urban trains were cancelled.

