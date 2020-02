Sitar-virtuoso Anoushka Shankar has released a very personal album called “Love Letters”.

It documents a time of profound flux for Anoushka: health issues, heartbreak, domestic upheaval.

The versatile artist talks to Musica about the background of this album.

Anoushka Shankar's new album “Love Letters” is out now, including the songs:

Lovable

Bright Eyes & In this mouth

Those Words (the latest)