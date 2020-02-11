BREAKING NEWS
First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland

By Euronews with AP
Robyn Peoples, left, and Sharni Edwards pose together after becoming the first same sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland, in Carrickfergus, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020   -  
Two Belfast women made history today as they were the first same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland.

Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, tied the knot at the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus, 18 kilometres north of the capital.

"It was a really magical occasion", said Gavin Boyd, a policy and advocacy manager at charity The Rainbow Project who was invited to the event.

"Two young people who clearly couldn't be more in love with each other than they are today. They have secured their place in the history books of Northern Ireland", he added.

The ceremony comes after a long-fought battle by equality rights activists, which eventually saw the government lifting the ban on gay marriage last month.

Northern Ireland joins 15 other European countries and the rest of the UK in legalising same-sex unions.

Watch the full interview with Gavin Boyd in the player above.

