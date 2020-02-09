Thousands of women dye Madrid purple with human chain against violence

Some 7,000 women formed a 7-kilometre feminist chain in Madrid, Saturday, to denounce discrimination and violence against women.
The act comes a month before the demonstration of the 8th of March and ended with the reading of a manifesto at the Puerta del Sol.
Most of the women were dressed in purple clothes or held purple umbrellas. The 6,000 people who were already registered to participate in the action were joined during the morning by another 1,000.
More No Comment
Storm Ciara wreaks havoc across Ireland and Britain
364 cross-country skiers enjoy Moonlight Classic
Final Oscars preparations underway before awards night
Hong Kong medical workers demand total closure of China border
Thaipusam — a colourful Hindu festival in Malaysia
One thousand march in Brussels for Youth for Climate
Coronavirus: Cruise ship Diamond Princess locked down in Japan
South Koreans defy virus fears at mass wedding
Antarctica: tower block-sized ice mass smashes into sea
Flowers and wreaths laid on the Hollywood star of Kirk Douglas
Italian astronaut returns to earth, after six-month ISS stay
Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul
Stormy weather and high winds cripple ferry traffic on Adriatic
Water bomber planes and crews of firefighters battle Corsica fire