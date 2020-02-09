Thousands of women dye Madrid purple with human chain against violence

Some 7,000 women formed a 7-kilometre feminist chain in Madrid, Saturday, to denounce discrimination and violence against women.

The act comes a month before the demonstration of the 8th of March and ended with the reading of a manifesto at the Puerta del Sol.

Most of the women were dressed in purple clothes or held purple umbrellas. The 6,000 people who were already registered to participate in the action were joined during the morning by another 1,000.